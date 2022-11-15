Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

ISRG stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,679. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.90.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

