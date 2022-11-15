Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Price Target Cut to CHF 2,450

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Stock Performance

IRRHF stock opened at $2,342.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,941.64. Interroll has a 52 week low of $2,079.01 and a 52 week high of $2,342.00.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.