International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,730,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 19,297,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,820.3 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of BABWF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.