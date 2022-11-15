International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,730,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 19,297,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,820.3 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of BABWF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

