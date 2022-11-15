Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Sells $262,500.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.05. 2,745,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,606. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,734,000 after purchasing an additional 87,110 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 534.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

