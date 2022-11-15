Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 821,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

