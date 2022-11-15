Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.42. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 1,086 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IAS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -944.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 337,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 138,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,284,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 264,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

