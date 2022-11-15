Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %
NSIT stock opened at $99.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.
