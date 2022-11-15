Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seagen Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 755,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.18.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

