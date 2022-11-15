Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,810.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.36. 331,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after buying an additional 422,092 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,593,000 after buying an additional 124,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

