Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells C$131,401.45 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total transaction of C$131,401.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$949,672.43.

Open Text Price Performance

TSE OTEX opened at C$38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of C$34.72 and a 52-week high of C$66.51.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.