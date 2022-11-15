Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,918,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $568,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $399,205.17.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NINE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 57,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Nine Energy Service from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 59.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,854 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 333.6% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 275.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

