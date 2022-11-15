Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 9,217 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.66 on Monday, hitting $210.67. 275,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $284.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $72,772,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

