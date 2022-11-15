Insider Selling: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 182,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,972. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Comerica Bank lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

