Insider Selling: BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Major Shareholder Sells 21,335 Shares of Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 21,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $14,721.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,561,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,606.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 2,301 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $1,196.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 1,700 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $918.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,592 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $2,387.84.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,403 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $3,521.65.

On Friday, September 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 2,001 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $1,100.55.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,540 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $2,497.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 11,533 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $6,573.81.

On Friday, August 26th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 60,628 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $37,589.36.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,665 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $5,632.25.

On Monday, August 22nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,000 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $3,300.00.

NYSEMKT:PHGE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,976. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of BiomX by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

