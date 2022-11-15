Insider Selling: Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) VP Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.58. 857,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

