Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.20. 3,272,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

