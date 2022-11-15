Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00.
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.20. 3,272,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
