Insider Selling: ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Sells 7,555 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ArcBest Trading Up 2.8 %

ArcBest stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.88. 2,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

