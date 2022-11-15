Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Buys 6,458 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,182,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 14,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.55.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
