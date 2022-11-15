Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Buys 6,458 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,182,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 14,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

