Insider Buying: Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart acquired 10,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFX stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.67. The company had a trading volume of 333,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,156. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$948.73 million and a P/E ratio of -31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.71.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerflex Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.