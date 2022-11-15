Insider Buying: Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Acquires 302,000 Shares of Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,056. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

