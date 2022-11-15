Insider Buying: Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,408.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 10,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.