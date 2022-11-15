InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

IPOOF stock remained flat at $2.69 during trading on Tuesday. 112,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $234.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.98.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0111 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About InPlay Oil

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 target price for the company.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

