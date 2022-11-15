Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Innospec Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $109.34 on Friday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92.
Innospec Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innospec (IOSP)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.