Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $109.34 on Friday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

