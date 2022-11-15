Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.52) to GBX 650 ($7.64) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INF. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.81) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.05) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 750 ($8.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 693.33 ($8.15).

Shares of Informa stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 586.20 ($6.89). 3,117,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,777. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3,908.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 549.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 553.42.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

