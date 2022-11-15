Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stake Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Infinera worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Infinera by 664.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Infinera by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 104.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 14.6% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Infinera Trading Down 5.4 %

Infinera stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Infinera’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

