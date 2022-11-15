Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,197 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

