Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,837 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,837 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton stock opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

