Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.41 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

