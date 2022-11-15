Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

