Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 671 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

