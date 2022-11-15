Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.