Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 30,187 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 445.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

