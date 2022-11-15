Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Increases Dividend to GBX 49.31 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.58) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 2,027 ($23.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £19.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 956.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,164 ($25.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,992.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,880.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($26.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.44) to GBX 2,350 ($27.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($29.38) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.03) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,256.67 ($26.52).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

