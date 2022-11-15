Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.46. Immunome has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.