ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $6.40. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 125,353 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 878,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 2.6 %

About ImmunoGen

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.