Immersion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the software maker on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Immersion Trading Down 0.9 %

IMMR opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

In other Immersion news, insider Eric Singer bought 55,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,759.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Singer purchased 55,110 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,759.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 160,501 shares of company stock worth $857,916 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

