Immersion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the software maker on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
IMMR opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $7.74.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
