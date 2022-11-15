IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the October 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 125,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $489,074.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,134,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,194,850.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 345,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,543. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IMARA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IMARA by 273.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Stock Down 6.5 %

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 52,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,596. IMARA has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

