Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 668,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. 29,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,033. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

