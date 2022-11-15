i3 Verticals (IIIV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IIIV opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $690.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

