Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €265.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($273.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($231.96) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($231.96) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Hypoport Stock Performance
Shares of HYQ stock opened at €145.30 ($149.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $915.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €185.25. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €72.55 ($74.79) and a 12-month high of €553.00 ($570.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Featured Articles
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.