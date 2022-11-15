Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €265.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($273.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($231.96) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($231.96) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Hypoport Stock Performance

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €145.30 ($149.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $915.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €185.25. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €72.55 ($74.79) and a 12-month high of €553.00 ($570.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

