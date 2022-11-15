Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) vs. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Head-To-Head Survey

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Marpai -104.66% -108.51% -67.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hybrid Energy and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Marpai has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.47%. Given Marpai’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marpai is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Marpai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marpai $14.23 million 1.36 -$15.98 million ($1.24) -0.75

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marpai.

Summary

Marpai beats Hybrid Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

