Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 30.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 287.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UGI. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of UGI opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

