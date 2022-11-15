Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 285,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Astronics during the second quarter worth $248,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Astronics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,653,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Astronics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren C. Johnson acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $267.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

