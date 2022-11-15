Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.57. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.