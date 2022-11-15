Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,770 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.77.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

