Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

