Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.