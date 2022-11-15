Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in October

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 666,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,346.0 days.
Hulic Stock Performance
HULCF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Hulic has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.
About Hulic
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hulic (HULCF)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.