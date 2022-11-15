Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in October

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 666,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,346.0 days.

Hulic Stock Performance

HULCF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Hulic has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

