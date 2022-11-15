Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.83.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
