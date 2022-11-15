Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.