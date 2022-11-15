HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 364.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

