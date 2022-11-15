Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 6,404 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,003. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

